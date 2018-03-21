Parents charged in death of toddler found in severe cold - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Parents charged in death of toddler found in severe cold

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police have filed felony charges against the parents of a 2-year-old girl who died after she was found outside in freezing temperatures.

Both 22-year-old Tierra Williams and 24-year-old Dariaun Parker have been charged with felony child endangering in the death of Wynter Parker. The two are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police previously said Williams left their Akron, Ohio apartment for a few hours Feb. 2, and she came back to find Wynter unresponsive on the front porch. Williams called 911 screaming, "she's frozen."

The girl later died at a hospital. Police say the 2-year-old wandered from the home after her father, who works a night shift, fell asleep.

WJW-TV reports the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office found the girl suffered severe hypothermia.

