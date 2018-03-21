14-year-old led away from Warren school in handcuffs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

14-year-old led away from Warren school in handcuffs

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

A 14-year-old student told a Warren School Resource Officer to put him in handcuffs, and that's exactly what the officer did.

The Warren Police Officer working at Lincoln Middle School writes in a report that he was called to break up a fight between two boys at the school Tuesday afternoon.

The officer says he took the 14-year-old out into the hallway hoping to calm him down.

According to the report, the boy was “very agitated, continuing to run his mouth, cursing and not listening.”

Police say the teen first warned the officer not to touch him, then said to place him in handcuffs and put him under arrest.

“I obliged him without further incident,” the officer writes in his report.

The teen was turned over to children's services with charges of disorderly conduct pending.

