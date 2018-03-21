14-year-old led away from Warren school in handcuffs

The Kennedy Catholic and Sharon state championship basketball games scheduled for Thursday in Hershey have been postponed to Monday, March 26th.More >>
Mahoning County Educational Service Center's Ronald Iarussi is expected to announce his resignation Thursday after eight years of serving as the superintendent.More >>
Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are open again in Mercer County after a multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of the highway earlier Wednesday.More >>
The testimony in the rape trial of a former Columbiana man continues in the Columbiana County court.More >>
A man who was just trying earn a few bucks is telling Youngstown police that someone stole his car during a pizza delivery stop on the city's South Side.More >>
A coroner says fatal drug overdoses rose sharply last year in the Cincinnati area and the numbers would have been even worse without the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.More >>
Police have filed felony charges against the parents of a 2-year-old girl who died after she was found outside in freezing temperatures.More >>
A Texas family is claiming in a medical malpractice case that a Pennsylvania doctor's decision to use a head wrap on their premature baby left the child with permanent head scarring.More >>
Authorities say a fire at a southwestern Ohio apartment complex displaced families from a dozen apartments that were left uninhabitable, but no one was hurt.More >>
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania couple after finding the body of a 6-month-old baby in a crawl space of their residence.More >>
State police say a pursuit through four counties at speeds in excess of 130 mph ended with the driver in custody facing charges involving the chase and $40,000 worth of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes found in the...More >>
State police say a pursuit through four counties at speeds in excess of 130 mph ended with the driver in custody facing charges involving the chase and $40,000 worth of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes found in the vehicle.
Authorities are on the hunt for a possibly rabid coyote that mauled a Pennsylvania woman, leaving her badly wounded and "drenched in blood."More >>
Police departments in a south-central Pennsylvania county say they collected 5.51 tons of drugs and medicine last year that was converted into electricity.More >>
A judge has ordered an Ohio fertility clinic that experienced an equipment failure that may have damaged thousands of frozen eggs and embryos to stop reaching out to patients.More >>
A panel of federal judges is throwing out a legal challenge by Republican congressmen to a district map developed last month by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.More >>
