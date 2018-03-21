Route 62 open again outside Stoneboro - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Route 62 open again outside Stoneboro

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LAKE TWP., Pa. -

PennDOT now says Route 62 in Mercer County is open again outside Stoneboro.

A traffic accident at around 9 am Wednesday closed a stretch of the highway from the intersection with Deal Road in the Borough of Stoneboro to the intersection with Stock Farm Road in Lake Township.

21 News is working to find out more about the accident.

