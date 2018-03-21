910th posts first-hand look at C-130 engine replacement

Have you ever wondered what it takes to maintain a massive piece of equipment meant to fly through the sky delivering materials, troops, or even spraying missions?

The C-130 Hercules, the primary flight tool of the Youngstown-Warren 910th Air Reserve Station, is known for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas.

The C-130 operates throughout the U.S. Air Force, serving with Air Mobility Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Pacific Air Forces, Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve Command, fulfilling a wide range of operational missions in both peace and war situations.

Youngstown's Air Reserve Station is the only station with large area fixed-wing aerial spray capability to control disease-carrying insects, pest insects, undesirable vegetation, and to disperse oil spills in large bodies of water.

In recent years, the 910th has used the C-130's to respond to Zika fear-ridden mosquito control missions and has flown into Texas following the severe flooding brought on by hurricanes last summer.

The maintenance of such a large, and crucial piece of equipment has rarely been seen by the public.

But thanks to a time-lapse video posted by the 910th online, everyone can get a firsthand look at the process.

That video can be seen below: