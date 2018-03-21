910th posts first-hand look at C-130 engine replacement - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

910th posts first-hand look at C-130 engine replacement

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
VIENNA TWP., Ohio -

Have you ever wondered what it takes to maintain a massive piece of equipment meant to fly through the sky delivering materials, troops, or even spraying missions?

The C-130 Hercules, the primary flight tool of the Youngstown-Warren 910th Air Reserve Station, is known for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. 

The C-130 operates throughout the U.S. Air Force, serving with Air Mobility Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Pacific Air Forces, Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve Command, fulfilling a wide range of operational missions in both peace and war situations.

Youngstown's Air Reserve Station is the only station with large area fixed-wing aerial spray capability to control disease-carrying insects, pest insects, undesirable vegetation, and to disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. 

In recent years, the 910th has used the C-130's to respond to Zika fear-ridden mosquito control missions and has flown into Texas following the severe flooding brought on by hurricanes last summer. 

The maintenance of such a large, and crucial piece of equipment has rarely been seen by the public. 

But thanks to a time-lapse video posted by the 910th online, everyone can get a firsthand look at the process. 

That video can be seen below:

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:46:48 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>

  • Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:46:36 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>

  • Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:39:11 GMT
    (Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...(Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms