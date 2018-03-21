Parents invited to learn more about teen drug prevention in Aust - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Parents invited to learn more about teen drug prevention in Austintown

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

A nationally recognized addiction and behavioral health expert is scheduled to help community members learn to recognize the signs of addiction Thursday evening at Austintown Fitch High School. 

An Austintown drug testing company, On Demand Drug Testing & Work Solutions, announced the open forum called "Drugs Destroying Futures". 

A release from the company says that the community is invited to learn more about the warning signs of addiction and hear about the effects of drug use on the "developing adolescent mind". 

The company said that Dr. Drew Edwards, who is touted on his website as a nationally recognized expert in Addictive Disease and Behavioral Medicine. Dr. Edwards has published over 200 peer-reviewed and popular articles, and handbooks for parents on childhood depression and self-esteem in children.

Community members are invited to attend the forum Thursday, March 22nd at 6:30 p.m. in at Fitch High School. 
 

