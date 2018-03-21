Youngstown snow plow pulls down utility pole, wires

A Youngstown road department plow crashed into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon, leading to a short-term power outage for nearby neighbors.

Shortly after noon, a street department plow struck a pole on Hillman Avenue near Ridge Road.

Crews on the scene say the pole was damaged and wires were pulled down.

According to First Energy's website, several nearby customers reported that they were without electricity.

Power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash.