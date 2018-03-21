Chrissy Metz writes about struggles, triumph in new memoir - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Chrissy Metz writes about struggles, triumph in new memoir

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz writes about her early struggles with weight and poverty and her later success as an actress in her new memoir.

In an excerpt from the book "This Is Me," appearing in the April 2 "People" magazine, the 37-year-old describes growing up poor and overweight in Florida.

She writes about her first kiss, but says the boy would not acknowledge it in public. She moved to Los Angeles in 2003 to pursue her dream of becoming an actress.

She says her role as Kate in the NBC drama has changed her life and she is "embracing the idea that people could be inspired by me."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:11:00 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>

  • Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:10:53 GMT
    (Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...(Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>

  • Allegations from women in his past shadow Trump

    Allegations from women in his past shadow Trump

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:06:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President...
    With two women pursuing court cases and the attorney for a porn actress claiming an affair continuing to needle President Donald Trump, accusations about his past sexual exploits are under fresh scrutiny.More >>
    With two women pursuing court cases and the attorney for a porn actress claiming an affair continuing to needle President Donald Trump, accusations about his past sexual exploits are under fresh scrutiny.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms