Officer Justin Leo and partner honored by Ohio Senate

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Lawmakers in Columbus took time Wednesday to honor a fallen Girard officer and his partner for their heroic actions. 

The suspect allegedly shot Leo after a brief conversation with him.

Officer Leo died from his injuries at the hospital, and the suspect died at the home after being shot by Leo's partner Mat Jamison. 

Authorities say the officers approached the home following reports of a domestic incident in which the suspect, Jason Marble may have been wielding several weapons. 

Leo and Jamison had a brief conversation with Marble, during which he allegedly pulled a gun and shot Officer Leo. 

During a Senate hearing Wednesday the 132nd General Assembly presented Leo's family with a plaque commemorating his service. 

In addition, Valley senator Sean O'Brien presented a citation to Jamison, commending him for the courage it took to shoot Marble, saving a potentially countless number of lives. 

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has concluded its investigation of the incident, however, the report has not yet been made public. Those results are pending the completion of an investigation by the Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office. 

