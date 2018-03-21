Marshals seeking armed & dangerous suspect in Youngstown nightclub shooting

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help to find three suspects who they say are armed and dangerous after a shooting at a downtown Youngstown nightclub.

According to a release Brandon Ravnell, 30, Lavell Collins, 20, and Carl Fleeton Jr, 20, are facing various charges.

Police say a man was shot in the arm outside Club Vortex at 221 Belmont Avenue at around 12:30 am Friday.



The 31-year-old victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he allegedly told officers that a fight that broke out inside the nightclub moved outside.

Club Vortex was formerly known as The Cell.

Persons wishing to provide information on the whereabouts of these suspects can contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword "WANTED" and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

