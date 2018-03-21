Cold But Quiet Weather For The Next Couple Of Days - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cold But Quiet Weather For The Next Couple Of Days

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
With the midweek snow storm now behind us, quieter weather will take hold for the end of the work week. Thursday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will be no higher than the mid 30s, which is about 10 degrees colder than average. Friday will be a fairly cloudy and February-like day. 

We expect a modest warming trend for the final full weekend of March. High clouds will filter sunshine Saturday but Sunday should be generally sunny. The warming trend will continue early next week. A beautiful day Monday will be followed by a chance for showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.  

