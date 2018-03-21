Court sides with Marvin Gaye family in 'Blurred Lines' fight - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Court sides with Marvin Gaye family in 'Blurred Lines' fight

Posted: Updated:

By ANDREW DALTON
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a copyright infringement verdict against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams over the 2013 hit song "Blurred Lines."

In a split decision from a three-judge panel, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals awarded $5.3 million to the family of Marvin Gaye, who said "Blurred Lines" is illegally copied from the late soul singer's "Got to Give it Up."

Two judges from the panel of three rejected the defense's request to overturn a jury verdict or order a new trial, saying that Gaye's copyright on the song is entitled to broad protection. They accepted a trial court judge's instructing the jury to decide based only on the sheet music to the songs, and not the recordings.

Dissenting Judge Jacqueline Nguyen offered a harsh dissent, saying that the songs resemble each other only in style not substance and that the decision was detrimental to the future of artists and creativity.

"The majority allows the Gayes to accomplish what no one has before: copyright a musical style," Nguyen wrote. "'Blurred Lines' and 'Got to Give It Up' are not objectively similar. They differ in melody, harmony, and rhythm. Yet by refusing to compare the two works, the majority establishes a dangerous precedent that strikes a devastating blow to future musicians and composers everywhere."

Howard King, an attorney for Williams and Thicke, seized on Nguyen's comments.

"We stand by the fact that these are two entirely different songs," King said in an email to The Associated Press. "The thorough and well-reasoned dissenting judge's opinion is compelling and enhances the prospects for success in a further review by the Court of Appeals."

An email to Gaye family's attorney Richard S. Busch wasn't immediately returned.

The trial over "Blurred Lines," the biggest hit of 2013, ended in March 2015 with jurors awarding Gaye's family more than $7 million. The verdict was later trimmed to $5.3 million.

The Gaye family also received 50 percent interest in ongoing royalties from the song.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:28:01 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>

  • With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

    With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:27:49 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>

  • Allegations from women in his past shadow Trump

    Allegations from women in his past shadow Trump

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:22:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President...
    With two women pursuing court cases and the attorney for a porn actress claiming an affair continuing to needle President Donald Trump, accusations about his past sexual exploits are under fresh scrutiny.More >>
    With two women pursuing court cases and the attorney for a porn actress claiming an affair continuing to needle President Donald Trump, accusations about his past sexual exploits are under fresh scrutiny.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Brookfield one step away from getting more injection wells

    Brookfield one step away from getting more injection wells

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:06 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:06:52 GMT
    Property owners and Trumbull county leaders are not happy the state has granted permits for three new injection wells in the township. People are concerned that these new permits will bring to five the number of injection wells at one site. The location on State Route 7 is between two residential areas. .It reaches very near to back yard of Gloria Douglas on Brooke Drive. She has recorded video of the work and noise she now deals with everyday. "They're working here every ...More >>
    Property owners and Trumbull county leaders are not happy the state has granted permits for three new injection wells in the township. People are concerned that these new permits will bring to five the number of injection wells at one site. The location on State Route 7 is between two residential areas. .It reaches very near to back yard of Gloria Douglas on Brooke Drive. She has recorded video of the work and noise she now deals with everyday. "They're working here every ...More >>

  • Marshals seeking armed & dangerous suspect in Youngstown nightclub shooting

    Marshals seeking armed & dangerous suspect in Youngstown nightclub shooting

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:21:26 GMT
    Carl Fleeton Jr (L), Lavell Collins (M), Brandon Ravnell (R)Carl Fleeton Jr (L), Lavell Collins (M), Brandon Ravnell (R)
    The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help to find three suspects who they say are armed and dangerous after a shooting at a downtown Youngstown nightclub. According to a release Brandon Ravnell, 30, Lavell Collins, 20, and Carl Fleeton Jr, 20, are facing various charges.  Police say a man was shot in the arm outside Club Vortex at 221 Belmont Avenue at around 12:30 am Friday.   The 31-year-old victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he alleg...More >>
    The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help to find three suspects who they say are armed and dangerous after a shooting at a downtown Youngstown nightclub. According to a release Brandon Ravnell, 30, Lavell Collins, 20, and Carl Fleeton Jr, 20, are facing various charges.  Police say a man was shot in the arm outside Club Vortex at 221 Belmont Avenue at around 12:30 am Friday.   The 31-year-old victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he alleg...More >>

  • CEO Mohip named as finalist for third superintendent position

    CEO Mohip named as finalist for third superintendent position

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:13:00 GMT

    The quest for another position continues, as Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip makes yet another list of finalists for Superintendent positions across the country.  

    More >>

    The quest for another position continues, as Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip makes yet another list of finalists for Superintendent positions across the country.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms