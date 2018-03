This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio. Pennsylvania's week will come later in the Spring. At this time of the year we like to remind people of different weather hazards that are most common in the Spring and Summer. In addition, it's a good opportunity to share safety tips and reminders.

