21 News goes inside Mercer state prison

21 News goes inside Mercer state prison

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
SCI Mercer SCI Mercer
MERCER, Pa. -

You ever wonder what it's like to be inside a state prison?  Well, 21 News got a tour of SCI Mercer which almost closed due to state budget cuts but instead grew larger.

The prison has 1500 inmates,  some as young as 19 some as old as 92.  They could be serving time for murder, rape, robbery, just about any offense.

SCI Mercer looks like a campus enclosed behind razor wire with tons of security.  Each building is different.  You have housing units, some are more restrictive than others.  Some are wide open and allow inmates to freely walk around inside.  

Some are geared toward special rehabilitation of the inmates.  A therapeutic community unit offers treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

"We have 75 people in the program but we have a long waiting list. So a significant proportion of our inmates here are involved in substance use disorder programs," said Michael Cole.

Another unit is for veterans.  "They can utilize different computers, some resume building, different workshops that can help them be a better re entrant when they get out," said Veteran Service Coordinator, Aaron Diaz.

Some inmates are allowed to train dogs for local animal shelters.  
In their free time inmates can visit a gym or library or even the barber.  Some have jobs.  

Corrections officer, Bryan Stone, said, "They start out making a whopping 19 cents an hour. It's not much but it covers their commissary of cigarettes, tobacco, coffee, chips, etc."

Many of the jobs are in the food service. 400 inmates work to make 4,050 meals a day 

The one place in prison where a prisoner can feel like a free man is inside the chapel.  Believe it or not the building used to be an old Stuckey's restaurant on I-80. 
As you might imagine this is a place where it's nice to visit but you wouldn't want to live there.

