Former Assistant Prosecutor files civil lawsuit against former bosses, county

The embattled former Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor has once again turned to the courts to seek compensation for what he says was a retaliatory firing.

Its been nearly one year since Marty Desmond was placed on leave, and then subsequently fired, from the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office.

Attorneys for Desmond have filed a 74-page civil lawsuit in the Mahoning County Court system, asking that a jury review the allegations that Prosecutor Paul Gains fire Desmond as retaliation for bringing to light concerns about a fellow prosecutor's handling of a criminal indictment for a witness in a murder trial.

The civil suit names Prosecutor Paul Gains, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Lunette Stratford, and the County as defendants.

Desmond says that on several accounts, which are detailed out, the prosecutors compelled grand juries to indict witnesses in cases on criminal charges, even though there was no evidence to support the indictment.

In one case, Desmond claims the prosecutor's office charged two witnesses with murder in 2008. Desmond alleges that a short while later prosecuting attorneys made a motion to dismiss the murder charges against two of the defendants, saying that the charges were intended to "apply pressure" in order to get them to testify.

In a similar instance, the former prosecutor says that in 2011 a murder witness invoked his constitutional right to remain silent. Shortly after, Desmond says that Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa sought a superseding indictment, charging the man with murder,- despite a lack of new evidence.

Following the murder indictment, the witness relented and testified, according to the motion.

According to Desmond, that qualifies as "prosecutorial vindictiveness".

Desmond's suit lays out additional instances which, he says, prove misconduct on the part of Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains, and the office of the Prosecutor as a whole.

For instance, Desmond lays out what he believes was the reason for his termination- a case involving a federal lawsuit filed by a witness, Kalilo Robinson.

Robinson was originally going to testify in a murder case. When he decided not to -- he invoked his fifth amendment right. At that point, Assistant Prosecutor Cantalamessa obtained an indictment against the defendant for obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Ultimately the indictment was dismissed, but then Cantalamessa told the court that Kalilo Robinson was heard during a phone conversation at the jail saying he was headed to Tennessee and would not appear as required to testify in the murder case. He was then held without bond by the court.

Desmond claims that he reported concerns to the Chief of the Appellate Division, but says "if anyone conducted an investigation, however, they did not contact Desmond. No one followed up with him."

The motion goes on to allege that Desmond shared his concerns with Prosecutor Gains, and was then placed on administrative leave.

Following a hearing over the allegations, Desmond was terminated.

During a press conference in April 2017 announcing the termination, Gains accused Desmond of knowing that defense attorney James Wise was going to file a civil rights lawsuit against the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office and his colleagues and failing to tell his supervisors about it.

"As far as I'm concerned it resulted in the filing of a civil rights action against me Shawn Burns - his colleague, Attorney Dawn Cantalamessa -- his other colleague, and resulted in the filing of claims against Attorney Cantalamessa not only officially, but in her personal capacity," Gains previously said.

Since that time, Desmond filed a federal lawsuit claiming that his termination from the office was retaliatory and that he should be reappointed.

According to that lawsuit, Gains then filed an affidavit and the "whistleblower" lawsuit was dismissed. Desmond argues that he was given no hearing or chance to "challenge Gain's credibility".

In the July ruling by the Administrative Law Judge, a judge said that Desmond's complaint did not qualify as a "whistleblower" report, nor was it filed "in good faith".

The same ruling said that Desmond knew of the alleged misconduct in the Robison case and yet failed to write a formal report for nearly a year.

21 News reached out to Prosecutor Gains Wednesday evening for reaction to the civil suit but was told that he would not comment.

However, Gains has previously told 21 News that the sheer number of how few claims Desmond was able to level against Gains proves that there is no "pattern of misconduct" in the Prosecutor's Office.

Desmond has asked that a jury review the case. He is also requesting that he be awarded compensation, damages, and protection from "further retaliating".

