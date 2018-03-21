Niles police officers carrying new and improved tasers

Niles police officers are working with upgraded tools to stop criminals and suspects from getting away.

Phasing in the latest technology, all Niles officers will soon carry new tasers. The Taser X2 model will replace the Taser X26 devices, which the department has been using for the last decade.

"It is a more modern piece of equipment," Captain John Marshall said.

The Taser X2 is bigger in size and offers the option for two shots instead of one before reloading cartridges, which Marshall believes is helpful if the first deployment doesn't work or officers are trying to reach multiple people.

"Normally when people are exposed to it, whether it's through direct contact or they see it happening or they know what it can do, they are less likely to be aggressive when presented with that as an option," he said.

Marshall says a Taser X2 can cost roughly $1,300, but can be less expensive when buying the tasers in larger quantities.

He says recent deployments of the X2 models in the field by officers have all been successful.

"Any time we have more options available and wider opportunity to use those options, it's always better for us, it's always better for the people that we're interacting with," Marshall said.

Niles isn't the only department using the new taser models.

Warren's police chief says he's gradually upgrading all of his department's tasers to the Taser X2. Girard's police chief says his officers are using the X26 and X26P models, and he recently purchased more.

Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler tells 21 News he's currently looking into buying new tasers for his department.

