Crash backs up traffic on I-80 in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

A crash on Interstate 80 in Austintown near Meander Reservoir caused a major backup during rush hour Wednesday evening.

21 News crews on the scene say all lanes are open and that traffic is starting to ramp up. 

At least three vehicles and a semi truck were involved, and at one point all eastbound lanes were shut down. 

No word yet on any injuries.

