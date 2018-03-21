The Niles Burlington's new location is now open

Shoppers will be happy to hear Burlington has opened its new location in the same plaza as Kohl's in the Eastwood Mall Complex.More >>
Niles police officers are working with upgraded tools to stop criminals and suspects from getting away. Phasing in the latest technology, all Niles officers will soon carry new tasers. The Taser X2 model will replace the Taser X26 devices, which the department has been using for the last decade. "It is a more modern piece of equipment," Captain John Marshall said. The Taser X2 is bigger in size and offers the option for two shots instead of one before reloading...More >>
The embattled former Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor has once again turned to the courts to seek compensation for what he says was a retaliatory firing.More >>
A coroner says fatal drug overdoses rose sharply last year in the Cincinnati area and the numbers would have been even worse without the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.More >>
Police have filed felony charges against the parents of a 2-year-old girl who died after she was found outside in freezing temperatures.More >>
A Texas family is claiming in a medical malpractice case that a Pennsylvania doctor's decision to use a head wrap on their premature baby left the child with permanent head scarring.More >>
Authorities say a fire at a southwestern Ohio apartment complex displaced families from a dozen apartments that were left uninhabitable, but no one was hurt.More >>
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania couple after finding the body of a 6-month-old baby in a crawl space of their residence.More >>
State police say a pursuit through four counties at speeds in excess of 130 mph ended with the driver in custody facing charges involving the chase and $40,000 worth of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes found in the...More >>
Authorities are on the hunt for a possibly rabid coyote that mauled a Pennsylvania woman, leaving her badly wounded and "drenched in blood."More >>
Police departments in a south-central Pennsylvania county say they collected 5.51 tons of drugs and medicine last year that was converted into electricity.More >>
A judge has ordered an Ohio fertility clinic that experienced an equipment failure that may have damaged thousands of frozen eggs and embryos to stop reaching out to patients.More >>
A panel of federal judges is throwing out a legal challenge by Republican congressmen to a district map developed last month by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.More >>
