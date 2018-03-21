The Niles Burlington's new location is now open

Shoppers will be happy to hear the Niles Burlington has opened its new location within the same plaza as Kohl's in the Eastwood Mall Complex.

The department store, now at 2230 Niles Cortland Rd. SE., is open Wednesday and shoppers can get discount coupons at the door while supplies last.

The district manger says the store's grand opening will be on Friday, March 23 at 9 a.m. where the first 500 customers can snag a free tote bag.

On the following Saturday, they're hosting a family fun day with a balloon artist and popcorn.

They will also be giving away seven $25 gift cards and a $200 gift card at 2 p.m. on Saturday.