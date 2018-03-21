Apprentice Recruitment Fairs coming to the Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Apprentice Recruitment Fairs coming to the Valley

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Manufacturers in the Mahoning Valley are looking for employees.

Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and Greater Oh-Penn Manufacturing Apprenticeship Network are planning an event to aid in finding employees.

MVMC is organizing Apprentice Recruitment Fairs in Lisbon on Thursday, April 26 at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center and in Youngstown on Thursday, May 3 at Choffin Career and Technical Center. 

Coalition officials say all companies at both events will be seeking candidates for full-time positions and entry into apprenticeship training programs.

Officials say they will be looking for candidates with employment history and a willingness to learn. 

"While manufacturing experience is preferred, it is not required. This is a significant shift where manufacturers are willing to invest in candidates who have demonstrated dependability in unrelated jobs that may not offer the advancement opportunities and related pay and benefits," says MVMC Executive Director Jessica Borza.

Following a $2.9M grant from the U.S. Department of Labor's American Apprenticeship Initiative program, MVMC and the Apprenticeship Network brought the latest apprenticeship innovations to the region.

The Department's have been working over the past two years with education and training providers to create more flexible and responsive programs. 

MVMC  says they are now seeing a shift to hiring candidates from outside with the intention of placing them in apprenticeships. 

MVMC officials say manufacturers utilizing traditional hours-based apprenticeship programs may take advantage of the fair and grant as well.

