Kidde recalls 452,000 smoke alarms

Kidde has recalled 452,000 dual sensor smoke alarms due to the risk of failing to alert consumers of a fire.

Company officials say a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm's ability to detect smoke.

The smoke alarms being recalled are the dual sensor smoke alarms, model numbers PI2010 and PI9010.

The company says consumers should remove the alarm from the wall or ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap.

Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves.

Officials say if a yellow cap is present, the consumer should contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm.

The smoke alarms were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com.