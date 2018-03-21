Boardman Police: Bag of suspected heroin found near elementary s - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman Police: Bag of suspected heroin found near elementary school

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Boardman Police say a bag of suspected heroin was found in the parking lot of Paul C Bunn Elementary School on Sequoya Drive. 

Police say they were contacted by the school's security officer on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the police report, the baggie of suspected heroin was found in the school's east driveway. 

Police say the baggie was near the curb and most likely belonged to an individual dropping a student off at the school. 

The police report states several cars use the driveway so it is undetermined who dropped the baggie. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

    With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-03-22 02:30:37 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>

  • Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 02:28:47 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>

  • Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks

    Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-03-22 02:22:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says it used algorith...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says it used algorith...
    Facebook's latest privacy scandal is leading some users to reconsider their relationship status with the social network.More >>
    Facebook's latest privacy scandal is leading some users to reconsider their relationship status with the social network.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms