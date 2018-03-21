Boardman Police: Bag of suspected heroin found near elementary school

Boardman Police say a bag of suspected heroin was found in the parking lot of Paul C Bunn Elementary School on Sequoya Drive.

Police say they were contacted by the school's security officer on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police report, the baggie of suspected heroin was found in the school's east driveway.

Police say the baggie was near the curb and most likely belonged to an individual dropping a student off at the school.

The police report states several cars use the driveway so it is undetermined who dropped the baggie.