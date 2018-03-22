Youngstown councilwoman brings up discussing sidewalk project wi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown councilwoman brings up discussing sidewalk project with school district

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Youngstown City Council is moving forward with their share of a grant to replace sidewalks around Harding Elementary School but during a meeting Wednesday a councilwoman brought up discussing the project with the school district.

The city received an alternative transportation grant through ODOT and the city is paying 20 percent of the cost of the project, which is $42,357.

Council approved that funding Wednesday but councilwoman Lauren McNally brought up whether or not there had been any talks with the school district beforehand.

"Had we had conversations prior to applying for these grants with the schools and they were in a capacity to help then maybe the project could have had a bigger scope," McNally said.
 
Charles Shasho, Deputy Director of Public Works for Youngstown, said "I haven't had any conversations with the school board in relation to participating in the project and as of right now I'm just working on getting this grant done with ODOT so we can keep the project moving. If the mayor elects or if city council elects to approach the school board we can always do so later."

Shasho said that only municipalities can enter these agreements, not schools.

Council also approved their share of $196,000 for grant projects to resurface Himrod Avenue between Lane Avenue and Oak Street as well as Indianola Avenue between Market Street and South Avenue beginning in July of 2019.


 

