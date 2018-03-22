Toy company CEO leads effort to salvage part of Toys R Us

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Toy company executive Isaac Larian says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated.

The unsolicited bid faces many hurdles, including finding other investors and getting approval from a bankruptcy judge. But it's the first public plan to keep the cherished toy brand in existence in the United States.

Such a move would also benefit Larian's primary business, as CEO of Bratz doll-maker MGA Entertainment.

Larian says he and the other investors believe salvaging part of Toys R Us will be good for the industry, customers and workers. And they're hoping the affectionate nostalgia for Toys R Us translates into pledges.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)