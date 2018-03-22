Salem mom and daughter plead guilty in $1.2 million fraud case

A mother and daughter from Salem are free on bond awaiting sentencing for stealing $1.2 million dollars from a company they both worked for.

Patricia Atkinson and her daughter Michele Randolph appeared before a federal judge on Wednesday and each pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Investigators say the two once worked for a company that provided management and consulting services to a group of affiliated community-based rehabilitation and assisted living facilities throughout Northern Ohio.

The feds say that while Atkinson served as the company's chief accountant from 1999 until 2016, her daughter served from 2000 until 2011 in a number of capacities, including accounts payable clerk.

According to the bill of information, the pair devised a scheme to create unauthorized payroll checks to themselves amounting to $1,200,000.

Investigators say the mother and daughter used the money to enrich themselves and members of their family.

The government alleges that Atkinson made false entries in the company's accounting system to conceal the scheme.

The plea agreement has been sealed from public view. However, the pleas signed by the women acknowledge that the crimes could bring more than a year in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.