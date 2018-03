Thursday we will swap the snow with some sunshine but highs only reach the upper 30s!

The quiet weather trend will continue to end the week and heading into the weekend.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs, once again, in the upper 30s. The weekend will go from partly to mostly sunny with highs remaining in the low 40s.

We won't see any preci[pitation until late Tuesday and then scattered on Wednesday. Any precipitation will fall as rain as high temperatures get into the low 60s by Wednesday.