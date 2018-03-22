Amusement park company partners with college on new degree - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Amusement park company partners with college on new degree

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) -

The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.

Bowling Green State University will offer classes on resort management at a new campus in Sandusky, home of Cedar Point and its parent company, Cedar Fair.

Students in the four-year program would spend the last two years at the Sandusky campus and could work entry-level jobs at Cedar Point or another Cedar Fair park.

The university's president says existing hospitality management programs don't cover all the issues that arise at amusement parks.

Cedar Fair will build classrooms and dorms for 200 students on land provided by the city. The campus could be ready as soon as 2020.

