Harding teacher told to stay away during investigation

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will continue to be a pool of talent for the Cleveland Indians for the next couple of years.More >>
A 14-year-old student has been suspended from Champion Middle School and could face charges after authorities say she brought brownies laced with marijuana to school.More >>
Authorities have caught up with a Salem man wanted on a secret indictment accusing him of having sex with a minor.More >>
A Warren G. Harding High School teacher has been ordered to stay away from any school district property, fellow employee or student while he is on leave during an investigation into allegations sexual battery.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a threat incident that caused officials at the Liberty Walmart to start evacuating customers from the store.More >>
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.More >>
A former Philadelphia police officer accused of putting his adopted dog in a trash bag and dumping it at a park has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.More >>
A coroner says fatal drug overdoses rose sharply last year in the Cincinnati area and the numbers would have been even worse without the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.More >>
Police have filed felony charges against the parents of a 2-year-old girl who died after she was found outside in freezing temperatures.More >>
A Texas family is claiming in a medical malpractice case that a Pennsylvania doctor's decision to use a head wrap on their premature baby left the child with permanent head scarring.More >>
Authorities say a fire at a southwestern Ohio apartment complex displaced families from a dozen apartments that were left uninhabitable, but no one was hurt.More >>
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania couple after finding the body of a 6-month-old baby in a crawl space of their residence.More >>
State police say a pursuit through four counties at speeds in excess of 130 mph ended with the driver in custody facing charges involving the chase and $40,000 worth of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes found in the...More >>
Authorities are on the hunt for a possibly rabid coyote that mauled a Pennsylvania woman, leaving her badly wounded and "drenched in blood."More >>
Police departments in a south-central Pennsylvania county say they collected 5.51 tons of drugs and medicine last year that was converted into electricity.More >>
