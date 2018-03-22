Harding teacher told to stay away during investigation

A Warren G. Harding High School teacher has been ordered to stay away from any school district property, fellow employee or student while he is on leave during an investigation into allegations sexual battery.

Warren City School Superintendent Steve Chiaro wrote a letter and had it hand-delivered to the teacher following allegations reported by a sixteen-year-old female student.

The teacher has been placed on paid, administrative leave during the investigation into the claims, which Chiaro says the school is treating seriously.

Although the letter names the teacher, 21 News is opting not to release that information since no charges have been filed in the case.

A report from the Warren Police Department identified the alleged victim as a sixteen-year-old girl but does not reveal details of the alleged incident.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.