Scrappers extend development contract with Indians

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NILES, Ohio -

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will continue to be a pool of talent for the Cleveland Indians for the next couple of years.

The Scrappers announced on Thursday that the player development contract with the Indians has been extended for two years, keeping the local team affiliated with the Indians through the 2020 season.

“We are thrilled to continue our great relationship with the Cleveland Indians and working together to produce a quality product both on and off the field,” stated Vice President of HWS Baseball and Scrappers General Manager, Jordan Taylor. “The Cleveland Indians have shown a commitment to developing a strong farm system which gives our community the unique opportunity to see future Major League talent at Eastwood Field.”

The Scrappers have been affiliated with the Indians since their inaugural season in 1999.

The Scrappers are the Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and play in the New-York Penn League.

The Scrappers open their 20th season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 15 against the West Virginia Black Bears.

