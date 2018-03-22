HIV positive Salem woman sentenced for having unprotected sex

Authorities say she had multiple partners.

Prison time is ahead for a Salem woman who authorities say had unprotected sex with men in two counties without telling them she was HIV positive.

Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam on Thursday handed down a three-year sentence to 42-year-old Lisa Mutter.

Investigators say, Mutter, who pleaded guilty earlier to felonious assault, had unprotected sex with several partners without revealing her condition.

Prosecutors say Mutter engaged in sexual conduct with about nine men over a three-month span in 2014.

Mutter also faces a felonious assault charge in Trumbull County after a Hubbard man told police he was living with Mutter between November 2015 and February of 2016 and the two had unprotected sex.

The victim told police he found out about Mutter being HIV positive after learning about the case in Columbiana County.

A hearing on the case is set for next week.