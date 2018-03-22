Three YSU basketball players seek and get release - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Three YSU basketball players seek and get release

Three members of the Youngstown State men's basketball program are leaving the program.

Sophomores Braun Hartfield and Jeremiah Ferguson, along with freshman Jacob Brown "asked for and were granted their release" according to a YSU spokesman.

Hartfield was the teams second leading scorer averaging 13 points. He played in all 32 games, making 29 starts and led the Horizon League in steals with 54.  As a freshman, he made 14 starts and played in all 34 games.

Ferguson played in 29 games and averaged four points. As a freshman, he played in 23 games.

Brown, a freshman, played in 10 games and scored 16 points.

