Three YSU basketball players seek and get release

2018 Division I & II OPSWA All-Ohio Boy's BasketballMore >>
LeBron James scored 35 points and added 17 assists, his last setting up a late a 3-pointer by Kevin Love, and the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers ended Toronto's nine-game road winning streak with a 132-129...More >>
Leo Brown, Ohio State's first black football captain, has died. He was 84.More >>
Sidney Crosby ignited a rally with a highlight-reel goal and became the third active player with 700 career assists in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will continue to be a pool of talent for the Cleveland Indians for the next couple of years.More >>
The NFL's catch rule is about to get less complicated if team owners approve recommendations from the powerful competition committee.More >>
Duke and Kentucky seem to be the masters of the one-and-done era, winning championships with extraordinarily young rosters and both have a chance to do it again.More >>
