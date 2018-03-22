Chilly But Generally Sunny Through Weekend

The next few days will feature a fair amount of sunshine but temperatures will remain on the chilly side for this time of the year. Average highs during the first several days of spring are in the upper 40s but the forecast does not include temperatures in that vicinity until Monday. That said, the final full weekend of March will be pleasant overall.

A beautiful Monday will be followed by cloudier but milder weather for the middle of the work week. A shower will be possible before Tuesday is through and raindrops are more likely during parts of Wednesday and Thursday.