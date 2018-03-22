Keeping information private on Facebook - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Keeping information private on Facebook

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg is admitting his social media website made mistakes on how it handled data belonging to 50 million of its users.

Just about everything you write or click on Facebook tells a story about you.

Computer experts say your posts, your likes, your comments; they are all looked at by special algorithms that paint a picture of who you are and what you like.

That means you can be targeted by ads.  Ads that Facebook makes its money off of.

"They can figure out what the keywords are to get you excited about something or how to target you as a person for what you want to buy, what your likes are. and really, they can take that information and do anything they want with it," said Anthony Zampino, computer science lecturer at Kent State Trumbull.

Third-party apps are big on taking your information and selling it.  They are those quizzes and clickbait things you see on Facebook.

"You ever see where they say what Disney princess you are or what ice cream you like? They seem bizarre, but they find out little details about your personality and that all goes into a big aggregate pile and that's your profile," said Brandon Latronica, graduate assistant for computer science at Youngstown State University.

You might not care about company's selling that info, but at darker places on the net, it's possible the wrong person can get it and use it against you.

"If someone gets your information; address, date of birth, username, they can start creating accounts in your name and even your credit," said Zampino.

So try to stop using those quiz things on Facebook and change your privacy settings to friends and family only. Also, delete those third party apps. 

