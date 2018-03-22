Philadelphia's population ticks up again, continuing growth - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Philadelphia's population ticks up again, continuing growth

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Philadelphia's population ticked up again in 2017, the 11th straight year of growth after decades of decline.

The agency says the number of people leaving the city was about the same as the number moving to it. But the birthrate helped push the population up about 6,000 to just over 1.58 million.

A spokeswoman for the city's commerce department tells the Philadelphia Inquirer the numbers are an "encouraging sign."

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, says the city is "holding its own" despite lagging higher growth cities in the South and West.

The city's growth outpaced its suburbs, especially those in New Jersey, which saw virtually no population increase.

The city saw a net loss to other locations in the U.S., but immigrants offset that decline.

