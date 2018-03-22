Prosecutor: Woman used stepdad's cash to pay for his murder - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Prosecutor: Woman used stepdad's cash to pay for his murder

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - An eastern Ohio county prosecutor says a woman withdrew money from her stepfather's bank account to pay a man to kill him.

The Martins Ferry Times Leader reports 35-year-old Meredith Broome was arrested Monday on a warrant in West Virginia for her alleged role in the 2013 slaying of Marvin Brown, the former mayor of Powhatan Point in Ohio's Belmont County.

Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry said Wednesday that Broome will be charged with complicity to murder.

A criminal complaint says an accomplice has told authorities he received $12,000 from Broome to kill Brown. Fry says the accomplice will eventually be charged.

Brown's wife, Deborah, was sentenced to prison in May 2015 for theft and tampering with evidence in the case.

It's unclear whether Broome has an attorney yet.

Information from: The Times Leader, http://www.timesleaderonline.com

