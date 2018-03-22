Prosecutor: Woman used stepdad's cash to pay for his murder

The co-chairman of the Republican National Committee is chastising one of the party's Ohio governor candidates for an ad he calls "false and misleading" and disputing her claim to assume President Donald...More >>
Ohio judges and the state prison system are at odds over a new law meant to reduce prison time for low-level offenders who commit minor probation violations.More >>
Four Democratic candidates for Ohio governor will participate in their last debate of the primary campaign season next month as early voting gets underway for the May election.More >>
State Representative John Boccieri voted no Wednesday on a bill that would take state funding away from any Ohio community that uses traffic cameras to issue tickets and collect fines.More >>
Congressional leaders are rejecting President Donald Trump's effort to kill or sharply cut funding of programs to protect and restore some of the nation's prized waters, such as the Great Lakes and...More >>
Ohio says for the first time it's declaring western Lake Erie impaired by the toxic algae that has fouled drinking water in recent years.More >>
Authorities say two teenage brothers have been found dead inside a submerged car in northwest Ohio.More >>
An eastern Ohio county prosecutor says a woman withdrew money from her stepfather's bank account to pay a man to kill him.More >>
The number of children in Cleveland testing positive for high levels of lead remains about four times the state and national averages.More >>
The library system in Ohio's capital city says archivists have scanned the 1 millionth item into the system's digital collection.More >>
An Ohio landlord who authorities say offered women free rent in exchange for sex has been sued by the Justice Department.More >>
Gov. Tom Wolf is appointing a 36-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police to head the agency and replace the retiring Col. Tyree Blocker.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Philadelphia's population ticked up again in 2017, the 11th straight year of growth after decades of decline.More >>
The Republican chief justice of Pennsylvania's Supreme Court says he's "very concerned" about an effort by House Republicans to impeach four Democratic justices over their rulings in a congressional...More >>
