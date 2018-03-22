2 teen brothers found dead inside submerged car in Ohio - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

2 teen brothers found dead inside submerged car in Ohio

Posted: Updated:

WESTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two teenage brothers have been found dead inside a submerged car in northwest Ohio.

The Bowling Green Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County Sheriff's Office has identified the teens as 17-year-old Xavier Wensink, and 14-year-old Aidan Wensink, of Deshler. The Sheriff's office says Xavier Wensink was the driver of the vehicle.

They were students at Patrick Henry High School in Henry County.

The Sheriff's Office says a passing motorist discovered the car upside down in the water-filled ditch shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the car appeared to have left the road near a bridge.

It wasn't clear how long the car had been in the ditch.

Information from: The Sentinel-Tribune, http://www.sent-trib.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:01:43 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>

  • Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting

    Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:00:57 GMT
    (MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 25, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with his luggage in an elevator at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on t...(MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 25, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with his luggage in an elevator at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on t...
    Surveillance video from the days before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the man who became the gunman as an unremarkable Las Vegas hotel guest and casino patron.More >>
    Surveillance video from the days before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the man who became the gunman as an unremarkable Las Vegas hotel guest and casino patron.More >>

  • How the Parkland teens are pulling off a worldwide movement

    How the Parkland teens are pulling off a worldwide movement

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:00:54 GMT
    They can't buy a beer or rent a car and most aren't even old enough to vote, yet the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history.More >>
    They can't buy a beer or rent a car and most aren't even old enough to vote, yet the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms