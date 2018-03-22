Youngstown police investigating robbery that turned deadly

The federal government wants a judge to order the operator of Austintown's former Braking Point Recovery Center to forfeit more than $2.9 million dollars and five vehicles that include reproductions of iconic cars made famous in the movies.More >>
Howland Schools Superintendent Kevin Spicher says they don't believe it is a viable threat, but take it very seriously and are working to bring closure.More >>
Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting that took place at around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the shooting happened on Glenwood Ave near Sherwood Ave. The investigation is underway. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for more details as they become available.More >>
On Tuesday, a Columbus area judge is expected to rule on whether a victim can testify in her own murder trial.More >>
Congressional leaders are rejecting President Donald Trump's effort to kill or sharply cut funding of programs to protect and restore some of the nation's prized waters, such as the Great Lakes and...More >>
Ohio says for the first time it's declaring western Lake Erie impaired by the toxic algae that has fouled drinking water in recent years.More >>
Authorities say two teenage brothers have been found dead inside a submerged car in northwest Ohio.More >>
An eastern Ohio county prosecutor says a woman withdrew money from her stepfather's bank account to pay a man to kill him.More >>
The number of children in Cleveland testing positive for high levels of lead remains about four times the state and national averages.More >>
The library system in Ohio's capital city says archivists have scanned the 1 millionth item into the system's digital collection.More >>
An Ohio landlord who authorities say offered women free rent in exchange for sex has been sued by the Justice Department.More >>
Gov. Tom Wolf is appointing a 36-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police to head the agency and replace the retiring Col. Tyree Blocker.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Philadelphia's population ticked up again in 2017, the 11th straight year of growth after decades of decline.More >>
The Republican chief justice of Pennsylvania's Supreme Court says he's "very concerned" about an effort by House Republicans to impeach four Democratic justices over their rulings in a congressional...More >>
