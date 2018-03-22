Youngstown police investigating robbery that turned deadly

Youngstown police are investigating a shooting that took place at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, two people went to a home in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue to sell cell phones.

The two people had made contact through the internet with a potential buyer.

When they arrived at the house to sell the phones, two people who were on the front porch of the home approached them.

The sellers were robbed and one was shot and killed. The male victim died of his wound.

The two suspects fled on foot.

Police report the house on Sherwood Avenue that the suspects were waiting at was vacant.

