Fitch baseball and football fields undergoing renovations

The athletic complex on the Austintown Fitch campus is going through some major renovations.

The baseball field is getting all turf and will be the only one of its kind in the area. Lights will be added for night games.

The turf on the football field is being replaced after 11 years. The two-tone will continue, but the end zones are red. There will be other cosmetic changes.

Also under construction is a practice turf field on the back side of the home side of the football stadium. This will be used for soccer practice and other sports.

Eastern Gateway Community College is expected to use the baseball field for its fall league later this year.