Fourteen-year-old girl arrested for Howland school threat

By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
HOWLAND, Ohio -

A 14-year-old girl, described as a former student is under arrest in Michigan in connection with a threat directed at Howland Schools and spread through social media.

Police in  Birmingham Michigan tell 21 News that the teen was taken into custody after Howland Township Police called them late Thursday saying that they traced the IP address used to send the threat to a location in the Detroit suburb.

Police began investigating after the below threat was posted on what they describe as a "fraudulent" Snapchat account created by a former student.

This message is for everyone at Howland this is for Howland middle school. Hey everyone, I'm so (expletive) tired of everyone and everything so here's the deal I'm going to ruin everybody's field trip tomorrow during school I am going to shoot up the school watch me do it I mean it I'm going to do it there's no turning back or backing down

Howland Police announced late Thursday night that they determined that the former student now lived out of state and that they believe the threat was unfounded.

The name of the 14-year-old has not been released by police.

Police in Birmingham say information from the case will be turned over to a juvenile prosecutor in Michigan who will decide if charges will be filed.

Howland Schools Superintendent Kevin Spicher told 21 News that police will be in the building all day long but if parents don't feel comfortable sending their child to school, he understands and they will not be penalized. 

