Police say the former student now lives out of state

Police: Howland Middle School threat made by ex-student

By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
HOWLAND, Ohio -

Police say a threat made toward Howland Schools came from a "fraudulent" Snapchat account created by a former student.

Howland Township Police say they became aware of the threat made on social media Thursday night regarding Howland Middle School.

Police issued the following press release at around midnight:

On March 22nd 2018, the Howland Township Police Department became aware of a threat to the Howland Schools that was disseminated through social media. The police department immediately initiated an investigation and was able to determine that a fraudulent Snapchat account was created by a former student who no longer resides in the state of Ohio. The investigation determined that there is no credible threat to the safety of the students of the Howland School System. We are currently working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

. The post, which has been passed around Instagram and Snapchat says:

This message is for everyone at Howland this is for Howland middle school. Hey everyone, I'm so (expletive) tired of everyone and everything so here's the deal I'm going to ruin everybody's field trip tomorrow during school I am going to shoot up the school watch me do it I mean it I'm going to do it there's no turning back or backing down

Howland Schools Superintendent Kevin Spicher tells 21 News that the police are on top of it and at this time they don't believe it is a viable threat but they take it very seriously and are exhausting every means necessary to bring closure to the matter.

He says police will be in the building all day long but if parents don't feel comfortable sending their child to school, he understands and they will not be penalized. 

Spicher says a one-call was placed to parents and any updated information will be passed along via Facebook, Twitter, their website and All Call. In a post on their Facebook page,

Howland police request that anyone with information call the Trumbull County Dispatch Center at 330-675-2730 or leave a private message on their Facebook page

