Police: Suspect in Howland school threat arrested in Michigan

Police say a former student is under arrest in Michigan in connection with a threat directed at Howland Schools and spread through social media.

Township Police announced on Friday that the former Howland student was taken into custody by police in Birmingham Michigan, which is a suburb of Detroit.

Police began investigating after the below threat was posted on what they describe as a "fraudulent" Snapchat account created by a former student.

This message is for everyone at Howland this is for Howland middle school. Hey everyone, I'm so (expletive) tired of everyone and everything so here's the deal I'm going to ruin everybody's field trip tomorrow during school I am going to shoot up the school watch me do it I mean it I'm going to do it there's no turning back or backing down

Howland Police announced late Thursday night that they determined that the former student now lived out of state and that they believe the threat was unfounded.

Police have not yet revealed the age or identity of the suspect.

The investigation is now being conducted by police in Birmingham.

Howland Schools Superintendent Kevin Spicher told 21 News that police will be in the building all day long but if parents don't feel comfortable sending their child to school, he understands and they will not be penalized.