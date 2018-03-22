Warren woman with CCW stops alleged assault

A Warren woman with a concealed carry permit could have looked the other way. Instead, she decided to get involved and stop an alleged assault.

It was about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman, who has asked to not be identified, was traveling on Chestnut Avenue NE when she saw a man allegedly kneeing and pushing a woman into the passenger seat of a parked car. In the back seat were three children.

According to a police report, the woman yelled at the man to stop as she was dialing 911.

"Anytime I see something like that I'm going to stop. I don't care about a weapon or not I'm just going to help," said the woman to 21 News.

At the time she was carrying a pink 9mm handgun in a back holster.

She also recorded the confrontation on her cell phone. She can be heard in the video saying, "If you hit her again I'm going to pop your a**." She is also heard repeatedly pleading with the woman, who was allegedly being hit, to get out of the car.

"I've been there before, so it's just not that easy to say get up and leave at that moment. But do your research, reach out, talk to people, try to get help, get your support system up," said the woman.

The woman with the gun doesn't know if the woman in the car has anyone to reach out to for help. But as evident by her actions, she's willing to show her support.

"He was like, you know what I'm calling the cops. I was like, call them. I'm going to sit right here," said the woman about the confrontation. "He was like, well you are going to go to jail if you shoot me. Well, then I'm going to be going to jail and you're going to be shot if you touch that girl again."

The man called the police. In a 911 call obtained by 21 News, he said, "Yeah this woman has a gun. She is threatening to shoot me."

When police arrived, the man, identified as 31-year-old William Capers, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

The woman he was allegedly hitting was also arrested on an outstanding warrant after failing to appear in court for operating a vehicle without a valid license.

As for the woman with the gun, she was free to go.

According to the police report, she bought the three children in the backseat Happy Meals. The kids ate the in car while waiting for a relative to pick them up.

