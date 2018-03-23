Fire chief: Hermitage apartment fire appears to be accidental

The cause of an apartment fire in Hermitage Tuesday evening that displaced its residents appears to be accidental, according to the fire chief.

People had to be rescued from the second floor balconies of Monticello Apartments on Clifford Drive Tuesday and three people were taken to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Hermitage Fire Chief John Flynn told 21 News on Thursday that the blaze appears to be accidental but it is too early to make a determination.

The chief and state fire marshal were at the site Thursday as well as people gathering their belongings.

The nineteen residents who live there have been displaced. On Tuesday evening, people went to stay with loved ones and the Red Cross made arrangements for those who needed it, to stay in a hotel.

Two apartments were gutted and there is structural damage to the trusses and the roof that need to be repaired. The fire started in a first floor apartment, moved up to the second floor apartment above it and into the attic, according to Flynn.

He said that there is a lot of salvageable property throughout the rest of the building.

Renters cannot stay there at this time though because the structural repairs need to be made and clean up continues. He said that most of the people there had renters insurance and now the insurance will take over to put them up in housing.

He commended the efforts of the 13 fire departments and other first responders that evening as well as the man who was visiting his mother-in-law at the time and knocked on doors to alert residents.

"All the firefighters that came to help out and all the first responders, police and ambulance, did a phenomenal job. It could have been so much worse.

I'm very proud of their efforts. They saved a lot of lives," he said.

