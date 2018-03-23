Police warn public after teen killed trying to sell iPhones in Youngstown

Detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy from Farrell who was shot as he was trying to sell two iPhones on Youngstown's South Side Thursday night.

Police say a 19-year-old Sharon, Pennsylvania man and his teen companion went to a home on the 700 block of Norwood Avenue at around 7 p.m. to sell the phones to someone they met on the internet.

Once there, investigators say two people stepped off the front porch of the home and robbed both victims.

The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, was shot during the confrontation.

Police say he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of what the report describes as a major injury.

A news release from Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn says the victim died.

Officers searched the area around the home but did not find the two suspects described as two males in their late teens.

The home where the cell phone transaction was supposed to take place turned out to be vacant.

Police say the suspects also took one of the victim's driver's license and debit card.

Captain Blackburn tells 21 News what's frustrating is that police have repeatedly reminded the public in the past that when they do business on the internet with strangers that they must set-up meetings in public places.

In this case detectives say the meeting took place at a vacant house instead of somewhere more public.

It appears the victim's may have walked into a trap, likely not knowing the home was vacant.

Police hope this tragic case serves as a reminder that if you are going to do business on the internet you must set up a public location to meet.

Many police departments have "Internet Purchase Exchange Locations" in their parking lots where cameras are actually monitored for your safety.