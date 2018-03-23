Police warn public after teen killed trying to sell iPhones in Y - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police warn public after teen killed trying to sell iPhones in Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy from Farrell who was shot as he was trying to sell two iPhones on Youngstown's South Side Thursday night.

Police say a 19-year-old Sharon, Pennsylvania man and his teen companion went to a home on the 700 block of Norwood Avenue at around 7 p.m. to sell the phones to someone they met on the internet.

Once there, investigators say two people stepped off the front porch of the home and robbed both victims.

The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, was shot during the confrontation.

Police say he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of what the report describes as a major injury.

A news release from Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn says the victim died.

Officers searched the area around the home but did not find the two suspects described as two males in their late teens.

The home where the cell phone transaction was supposed to take place turned out to be vacant.

Police say the suspects also took one of the victim's driver's license and debit card.

Captain Blackburn tells 21 News what's frustrating is that police have repeatedly reminded the public in the past that when they do business on the internet with strangers that they must set-up meetings in public places.

In this case detectives say the meeting took place at a vacant house instead of somewhere more public.

It appears the victim's may have walked into a trap, likely not knowing the home was vacant.

Police hope this tragic case serves as a reminder that if you are going to do business on the internet you must set up a public location to meet.

Many police departments have "Internet Purchase Exchange Locations" in their parking lots where cameras are actually monitored for your safety.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:22:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:12:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>

  • Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:24:56 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms