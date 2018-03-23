Fifteen-year-old trying to sell iPhones killed in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fifteen-year-old trying to sell iPhones killed in Youngstown

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Detectives are investigating the death of a fifteen-year-old boy who was shot as he was trying to sell two iPhones on Youngstown's South Side Thursday night.

Police say a 19-year-old Sharon, Pennsylvania man and his 15-year-old companion went to a home on the 700 block of Norwood Avenue at around 7 p.m. to sell the phones to someone they met on the internet.

Once there, investigators say two people stepped off the front porch of the home and robbed both victims.

The fifteen-year-old, whose name has not been released, was shot during the confrontation.

Police say he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of what the report describes as a major injury.

A news release from Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn says the victim died.

Officers searched the area around the home but did not find the two suspects described as two males in their late teens.

The home where the cell phone transaction was supposed to take place turned out to be vacant.

Police say the suspects also took one of the victim's driver's license and debit card.

