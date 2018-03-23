Dean Dairy asked to delay cutting ties with Mercer, other farmers

Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is asking Dean Dairy to delay a decision to stop receiving milk from dozens of farmers, many of which are in Mercer County.

State Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding sent a letter to Dean Dairy Holdings LLC following the announcement that the company provided termination notices to 42 Pennsylvania dairy farmers, effective May 31, 2018.

Redding is asking Dean Foods to extend the deadline so that those affected have more time to find new customers.

On Monday, farmers affected by Dean’s decision asked the company to extend their agreements through the end of the year.

“The Department of Agriculture supports the commonwealth’s dairy farmers, and is committed to providing communities with the resources and connections they need to ensure that our dairy industry will thrive in the years to come,” said Sec. Redding. “Expecting farmers to make life-changing decisions in the span of 90 days is difficult enough without all of the complexities associated with a business. These producers need more time to do what is right for them, their families, and their businesses.

The dairy industry is currently facing hardships as processors consolidate or move, consumers change their preferences, and farmers see a surplus of product they are unable to sell.

“We know that there are opportunities and that dairy will remain a key part of our agricultural sector for the foreseeable future, although the decisions dairy farmers and the commonwealth face over the next 12 to 18 months will significantly shape its prospects,” added Redding, pointing to recent studies performed for the Department and the Center for Dairy Excellence.

One study found Pennsylvania could support new plants for processing “other” cheeses—or non-American types, including Italian and specialty cheeses—and that those plants could significantly reduce overall supply chain costs, create more than jobs, while also contributing to the economic activity to the state.

The letter sent by Sec. Redding follows: