Wellsville man one of two victims of fiery fatal crash

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
RICHMOND TWP., Ohio -

Investigators say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in a fiery crash that claimed the lives of two men, one from Columbiana County and the other from New York State.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Ashtabula County tells 21 News that both men were drivers in the collision of a tractor-trailer and pickup truck in Richmond Township Thursday night.

The crash scene is about 20 miles north of Kinsman Township.

Troopers say 46-year-old Clifford Miller of Wellsville was driving a GMC Sierra that failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the tractor-trailer at the intersection of State Route 7 and U.S. Route 6 just before 7:30 p.m.

Both vehicles collided, hit a ditch and rolled over.

Miller, whose pickup truck caught fire, died at the scene as well as the truck driver, 61-year-old William Rounds of Waterville, New York.

The patrol is still investigating

