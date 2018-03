Friday will start off sunny with a few high clouds mixing in throughout the afternoon. Highs Friday will make it into the upper 30s and lows will drop into the upper teens.

Saturday and Sunday will be pretty much a continuation of the past few days; expect some clouds around but highs will rise to the low 40s.

The chance for a showers doesn't get worked back in until late Tuesday.

Scattered rain showers are a possibility both Wednesday and Thursday with highs reaching the upper 50s.