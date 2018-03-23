School buses involved in separate crashes near Newton Falls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

School buses involved in separate crashes near Newton Falls

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NEWTON TWP, Ohio -

State troopers are investigating separate accidents involving school buses that happened just moments apart at nearly at the same location outside Newton Falls.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the area of Warren Ravenna and Campbell Roads at around 7 a.m. Friday after a community school bus filled with students struck a deer.

As a trooper was on the way, a Labrae School bus and a car collided nearby.

No one was injured in either crash.

The patrol is still investigating both accidents.

