Crash closes portion of Donation Road outside of Greenville

Authorities have closed a road outside Greenville while they investigate a single vehicle crash.

PennDOT says Donation Road is closed from Baker Road to Babcock road in Otter Township.

Two people were trapped in a pickup truck that crashed into a tree at around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Both victims, one an 18-year-old man, were flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

There is no word on the names or conditions of the two people involved.

PennDOT said the road is expected to reopen later today.



