Donation Road reopens after two people injured near Greenville

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
OTTER CREEK, Pa. -

A portion of a road near Greenville has reopened, several hours after a single-vehicle crash prompted the closure. 

PennDOT says Donation Road from Baker Road to Babcock road in Otter Township is now open after emergency crews cleared the scene. 

Two people were trapped in a pickup truck that crashed into a tree at around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Both victims, one an 18-year-old man, were flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

There is no word on the names or conditions of the two people involved. 

