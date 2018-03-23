Box of clothes prompts evacuation of Shenango Valley Mall

A bomb squad has been called out to the Shenango Valley Mall after a "suspicious package" prompted a Friday afternoon evacuation.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell told 21 News that shortly after 1 p.m. the Shenango Valley Mall was evacuated after reports of a suspicious package.

According to police, a UPS driver was delivering a parcel to the mall and noticed it "looked odd".

Officials say the driver noticed some "weird" writing on it and decided to alert authorities, as per his training.

Police could not elaborate what the writing contained.

Police say they worked with mall management and followed security guidelines in order to work in an abundance of caution.

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called in to assist.

According to police, the bomb squad technicians x-rayed the package and found nothing of concern. When they opened the box, they found clothes inside.

Police are now allowing store employees and customers to reenter the mall.